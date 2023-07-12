The Rusk County Library System is set to have a magical week with story-telling magician, Aaron Fasel, making stops all around Rusk County.
Magician, bender of balloons, and teller of stories, Fasel will be making his way through the RCLS with four performances. You will find him at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 12 at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center, located at 3303 FM 13 in Henderson, and 2 p.m, Wednesday afternoon at McMillan Memorial Library, at 401 S. Commerce St., in Overton.
Thursday morning at 10 a.m., Fasel will be making magic and blowing minds at the Tatum Public Library, located at {span}335 Hood St., and at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Enterprise Library, at 201 NW 2nd St., in Mt. Enterprise.
This year’s Library Magic Show theme is “All Together now”. Events are free to the public!
Former elementary school teacher, a children’s book author, and a published parenting magazine author, this Austin-based magic man has been performing for more than 30 years. As co-owner and educator at Fantastic Magic Camp, he offers wildly entertaining magic shows which include story time.
Years of performance have racked in some rave reviews for Fasel and his balloon-bending, mind-blowing magic act.
“Aaron is AMAZING! Absolutely fantastic,” says former customer Scott S. “He is not only an amazing magician, he is a wizard with the kids as well!! He keeps them enthralled from babies to big kids you don’t want to blink. He uses crowd participation too and our group couldn’t wait to volunteer. He is funny, smooth, and crowd appropriate. BOOK THIS GUY!! it is worth it. He is great.”
“The party was just as promised except better,” boasted customer Rebecca C. “He showed up on time, worked the room and had them ready for the show, and performed spectacularly! The balloon twisting was a major hit as well. Our party guests were delighted the entire time!”
“This was for our son’s 6th birthday and our little guests ranged from 6-9,” she continued. “But parents and grandparents were just as mesmerized by Aaron’s show. We were wowed by the magic and his humor was appropriate for the group. There was lots of laughter. He was extremely patient with the kids and let them show him some magic, and even let my son go up on stage and do his own magic trick which was kind of a disaster but Aaron added the wow factor to it. Haha. My son is usually quiet in a group and gets shy (he’s actually a non-stop talker), but he was engaged and very comfortable with Aaron the entire time. I asked him this morning what his favorite part was about his part yesterday and without hesitation he said it was the magician.”