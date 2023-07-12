The Rusk County Library System is set to have a magical week with story-telling magician, Aaron Fasel, making stops all around Rusk County.

Magician, bender of balloons, and teller of stories, Fasel will be making his way through the RCLS with four performances. You will find him at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 12 at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center, located at 3303 FM 13 in Henderson, and 2 p.m, Wednesday afternoon at McMillan Memorial Library, at 401 S. Commerce St., in Overton.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription