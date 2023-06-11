Lt. Gov.

AUSTIN — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today following the Texas Senate’s passage of Senate Bill 2, State Authority to Enforce the Border, and Senate Bill 8, Texas Border Force, both by Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, and House Bill 2, Increasing Penalties Against Stash Houses and Human Smuggling, by Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton:

“Texans are fed up with the Biden Administration’s abdication of their constitutional responsibility to enforce our southern border. The Texas Senate appropriated $5.1 billion of Texans’ tax dollars to secure the border, the most in Texas history, to step into the breach created by Biden, Harris and Mayorkas. In addition, the creation of the Texas Border Force will further bolster our historic efforts to keep Texas safe.

