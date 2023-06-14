Longhorn 100

The recipients of Texas Exes’ Longhorn 100 awards, honoring the 100 fastest-growing Longhorn-run businesses. Of these honorees, is a Henderson native and son of the Rusk

 Matt Wright-Steel

The Texas Exes, The University of Texas at Austin’s alumni organization, announced the winners of the inaugural 2023 Longhorn 100 awards, a prestigious list that identifies, recognizes and celebrates the 100 fastest-growing Longhorn-run businesses. The winners were honored at the Longhorn 100 Gala on Thursday, May 18, at the Etter-Harbin Alumni Center. Popular Austin-based companies like Rambler Sparkling Water, Beatbox Beverages and El Arroyo topped the list, which included well-known Texas brands like GSD&M, Independence Brewing Co. and A Taste of Koko. Visit texasexes.org/longhorn100 to view the full list of this year’s Longhorn 100 winners.

“Some of the brightest minds and the most successful entrepreneurs are UT graduates. To be listed among them in the Longhorn 100 is a true honor,” said Dave Mead, Chief Marketing Officer and co-founder of Rambler Sparkling Water. “The University of Texas provided us with an unmatched education and a roadmap to success. Austin is a mecca for creatives and entrepreneurs and we’re truly humbled to be building a successful, fast-growing business in and around the Forty Acres.”

