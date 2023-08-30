The Henderson community turned up in force for a Homecoming pep rally at Lions Stadium on Wednesday. Cheers rang out as the volleyball, tennis, cross country and football teams as well as the cheerleaders, twirlers and Lionettes marched onto the field. Excitement and anticipation filled the air in preparation for Henderson’s Homecoming football game against Hallsville at the end of the week.
In between energetic cheer and dance routines by the cheerleaders, twirlers and Lionettes, the announcers introduced this year’s Homecoming Court: Freshman Duchesses Greenlee Goodwin and Delanna McClenan, Sophomore Duchesses Kenley Burt and Alasha Tatum, Junior Duchesses Dayla Jiles and Nolyn Norris and Senior Duchesses Leah McKinney and Kendra Miranda.
Topping off the evening’s performances was a crowd-pleasing choreographed dance routine by several varsity football players and the varsity cheerleaders on the field and the marching band’s performance of the school song.
Henderson’s Homecoming spirit week festivities have also included themed dress up days at the high school with Meme Day on Monday, Senior Citizen Day on Tuesday, Western Wednesday, Color Wars on Thursday and Super Spirit on Friday.
Kickoff for the football game on Friday is at 7:30 p.m. The Henderson Football Booster Club is inviting the community to Downtown Henderson at 5:15 p.m. to do a sendoff for the team as they head to Lions Stadium.