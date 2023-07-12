AUSTIN — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan today issued a joint statement to announce an agreement on proposed legislation that will deliver the biggest property tax cut in Texas history. Both leaders met last week in Austin and, along with members of the House and Senate, have continued working day and night to reach a consensus. The deal represents a significant win for providing relief to Texas property owners and reflects the commitment of Texas leaders to address the concerns of taxpayers and provide significant relief from the burden of escalating property taxes.

Highlights of the $18 billion tax cut legislation include:

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription