Leverett’s Chapel ISD’s Ag Science and CTE teacher, Randy Tidwell’s wild hair turned bright idea has grown into a full-blown curriculum as the school district agreed to pair with the owner/operators of Modern Mementos to initiate the first-ever Taxidermy class.
Hearing of the opening of a new taxidermy shop in his hometown of Troup, Tidwell reached out to owners Amberly and Joaquin Ortiz to gauge their interest in bringing their artistry into an entirely new venue...the classroom. Excited for the chance to share their expertise and play a role in garnering interest in the craft into a new generation, they quickly went to work creating an expansive curriculum for this one-of-a-kind class.
While not only teaching the class, Tidwell and Ortiz have supplied all equipment, and funds have been gathered from Tidwell and Ortiz, with generous donations from the Leverett’s Chapel school and local families. MT Ranch, owned and operated by Matt Turner, of Henderson, donated multiple specimen to the class from his ranch full of exotic species, nestled in rural East Texas.
Participating students have created concept sketches, habitat research, specimen studies, studied references photos among other practiced skill sets including sewing, wood working, sculpting, and habitat reconstruction. The art of taxidermy encompasses a diverse field of study with portions of the curriculum pertaining to art and drafting, woodwork and construction, and into anatomy.
“Taxidermy utilizes a beautiful mixture of animal science, anatomy, trade skills and most importantly art,” said Ortiz, quickly followed with agreement from her co-instructor Tidwell.
“It’s not as simple as gluing some fur to a form,” said Tidwell, also working on his own taxidermy project. “You actually have to pay attention to the structure of the muscles and bones. Once you have a hide that shape isn’t there but you have to know how their bodies worked before to bring that back into them. These habitats they’ve built are a class all to themselves.”
While this is the first year of this program Tidwell and the entire Modern Mementos crew are expecting to continue this program indefinitely. They are hoping to see the program continue each year to focus of advanced animal science, agriculture and natural resources practicum and taxidermy, eventually compelling other districts and taxidermy shops to begin similar programs.
Students participating in the class are Jasmin Chavez, Jackie Avalos, Isaira Avalos, Jayden Pierson, Joey Peery, Anthony Noyola, Brandon Cedillo, Cruz Castillo, Blane Reeves, Alec Vickers, Justin Howard, and Daylon Atkinson. Their projects will be entered into the Youth division of the Texas Taxidermy Association competition held in Killeen on June 21-25.
“I can not tell you how proud I am of these guys,” gushed Ortiz. “This is a huge undertaking and knowing that school has officially ended and they are doing this on their own time makes it that much more incredible.”
Modern Memento will be offering apprenticeships and first time jobs for the students at their new studio location opening at 20585 TX-110 in Troup.