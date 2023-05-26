Leverett’s Chapel ISD’s Ag Science and CTE teacher, Randy Tidwell’s wild hair turned bright idea has grown into a full-blown curriculum as the school district agreed to pair with the owner/operators of Modern Mementos to initiate the first-ever Taxidermy class.

Hearing of the opening of a new taxidermy shop in his hometown of Troup, Tidwell reached out to owners Amberly and Joaquin Ortiz to gauge their interest in bringing their artistry into an entirely new venue...the classroom. Excited for the chance to share their expertise and play a role in garnering interest in the craft into a new generation, they quickly went to work creating an expansive curriculum for this one-of-a-kind class.

