May 24th marks the one year anniversary of the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 children and 2 teachers were killed. This year, we’ve already seen 17 mass shootings in Texas. As of May 9, there have been 202 mass shootings in the US (mass shooting being where 4 or more victims are shot or killed).
These statistics are important and startling. It is past time for some action – action items that are supported by a majority of Americans. Gun violence in our state and country cannot be ignored or denied any longer. Gun violence safety should be a non-partisan issue. Both sides of the political aisle need to listen and be willing to make changes in current extreme positions. Taking no action is not an option acceptable to the majority of Americans. 57% of Americans support stricter gun laws. We can no longer resist addressing gun violence, gun safety and mental health issues. So let’s begin here: