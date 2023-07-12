LONGVIEW — The following students were named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester to receive this honor.

Ashley Littlepage, Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies, and Cole Thompson, Biology, both of Overton, received this high honor.

