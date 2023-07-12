LONGVIEW — The following students were named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester to receive this honor.
Ashley Littlepage, Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies, and Cole Thompson, Biology, both of Overton, received this high honor.
LeTourneau University President Dr. Steven D. Mason said being named to the President’s List is, indeed, a significant achievement and honor.
“As the comprehensive Christian polytechnic institution in the country, LeTourneau University attracts students who are among our nation’s best,” Mason said. “I’m especially impressed with these honor roll students, and I expect them to have a significant impact on our future.”
