Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a 69-year old Laneville man lost his life in an early morning traffic accident, Tuesday, April 25.
DPS Corporal K. Lybrand’s preliminary investigation indicated that a 2009 Crane Carrier garbage truck was stopped on County Road 212 at the intersection of State Highway 64, as Addison’s 2009 Buick Enclave was traveling west on SH 64. The driver of the garbage truck failed to yield the right of way, turning west into traffic, causing Addison to collide with the vehicle.