Staff members turned up to the midday meeting wearing specially made t-shirts to support Athletic Director Tracy Kincade and to voice their dissent in the Board’s decision to deny his contract renewal.

Laneville ISD students and a handful of staff members have stood in support of Athletic Director Tracy Kincade after the April 24 special-called school board meeting ended with a 4 to 3 vote for non-renewal of his contract.

During the midday meeting, Kincade requested an opportunity to be heard during the board’s Executive Session but was denied entry. According to the Texas Attorney General’s Open Meetings Act, the governing body chooses whether to allow the attendance of the employee at the closed meeting, so the board was within its rights to refuse Kincade’s request.

