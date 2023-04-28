Laneville ISD students and a handful of staff members have stood in support of Athletic Director Tracy Kincade after the April 24 special-called school board meeting ended with a 4 to 3 vote for non-renewal of his contract.
During the midday meeting, Kincade requested an opportunity to be heard during the board’s Executive Session but was denied entry. According to the Texas Attorney General’s Open Meetings Act, the governing body chooses whether to allow the attendance of the employee at the closed meeting, so the board was within its rights to refuse Kincade’s request.
Kincade asserts that he has retained an attorney and will be fighting the board’s decision. He also hopes to force a restructuring of the board to remove members who have shown what he alleges is a personal bias against him.
Stacks of typed and handwritten messages expressing the student athletes’ wish to see the return of Kincade, were read to the board or given to board members from students too emotional to read their own submissions. Participants in Kincade’s athletics program count their time as his student “a blessing” and are grateful to have played for someone that truly believed in them. Many calling Kincade a “father figure.”
“Coach has been a father figure to all of us especially me for my 4 years,” said one student.
Another student detailed their wish to finish high school under Kincade’s tutelage and explained the depth of the connection the team felt for their coach.
“Some people and the community really hate coach but don’t know how much he cares for me and the rest of the team, how much he does for me and the others, how much love he has for me and the team and wants us to be succesful and life. That’s really what you call a father figure.”
“If its not broke, why try to fix it,” exclaims another.
Other students defended Kincade against allegations brought up in previous meetings regarding the use of foul language on and off the court.
“He doesn’t use profanity at athletes,” said a student alongside the boldened #KeepKincade. “He doesn’t cuss us out. He is a great coach and an amazing role model who pushes us to achieve our best.” Another student contradicted the denial but did explain that he believes it’s common practice in the coaching community and was never offended.
“Saying bad words during practice/games is understandable because every coach i’ve had in the past have done it,” he explained. “Some kids might take it to the heart but coach never just sit and call you out your name or talk bad about no one. To me, all this is unnecessary.”
Even after last year’s cancellation of the girl’s basketball season due to an alleged lack of participation, LISD female student-athletes joined their male counterparts in expressing their hope for the return of Kincade.
His fellow coaches are devastated at the board’s decision and openly expressed their disdain in lengthy public comments to the board.
The school’s Counselor and Assistant Coach, Jessica Owens conveyed the sentiments of LISD teachers. “One of the biggest positives that I hear from teachers is the consistency and support in and from the athletic program. During my time here, the changing of coaches year after year is frustrating and detrimental to the overall program.”
She went on to say, “Having a consistent dedicated coaching staff creates a family unit for these kids. A place where they know that they have support athletically, academically and emotionally.”
“He knows every student from Pre-K through high school and has built relationships of trust with his athletes and staff,” said Assistant Coach, English and Spanish II teacher, and bus driver, Michelle Best. “He has created an athletic program in a district, that was once just a basketball school, by adding cross country, track, and tennis. His hard work and dedication have led to our athletes and teams making it to playoffs, regionals, or state in every sport, every year because of the dedication of the coaching staff.”
Best, who shared her intention to submit her letter of resignation from LISD with the expectation of staying for the remainder of the year, also voiced her concern that the entire coaching staff and District of Innovation teachers feel targeted by the board.
“If you’re going to target your best employee, then the rest of us aren’t safe from being your next target either, unless we’re from the Laneville Community, then our jobs would be guaranteed.”