Collins

Keith Collins

The Laneville ISD Board voted unanimously at Monday afternoon’s special called meeting to appoint LISD Principal Keith Collins to the position of acting Superintendent as the search for a full-time replacement begins.

Long-time LISD employee, Teresa Wright tendered her resignation as Superintendent, to be effective June 11, 2023. Acting as Principal for one year and promoting to Superintendent where she served for seven years.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription