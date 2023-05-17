The Laneville ISD Board voted unanimously at Monday afternoon’s special called meeting to appoint LISD Principal Keith Collins to the position of acting Superintendent as the search for a full-time replacement begins.
Long-time LISD employee, Teresa Wright tendered her resignation as Superintendent, to be effective June 11, 2023. Acting as Principal for one year and promoting to Superintendent where she served for seven years.
“I have been honored to serve as Principal for one year and as Superintendent for the last seven years.,” said Wright in her short but poignant resignation letter. “Laneville staff and students will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Collins came on board as Principal in June of 2022, following the unexpected resignation of short-term Principal Amy Herrell. He has shown himself to be an active and involved administrator, perfectly qualified with more than 22 years of service, and an apparent heart to serve the children of Laneville. A Southeast Texas transplant and a Silsbee native, Collins and his family have taken to the East Texas lifestyle with nearly 10 years in the area.
As the vote was tallied, newly-elected Board President Suzanne Kinard expressed her gratitude to Wright for her service to the district, adding the parting remark, “It’s been nice having you.” Board Secretary Bobby Robertson mentioned her in his opening prayer, asking for favor along her new path and in whatever new position she holds.