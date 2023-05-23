Laneville ISD Class of 2023 took to the court Friday night to celebrate their last night together as students.
LISD Superintendent Teresa Wright welcomed family and friends of the night’s honorees and proudly announced this year’s Academic Honors. With a grade point average of 3.583, the third highest rank, Class Historian, went to DeAndre Thomas. Ranyia Neal was named Salutatorian with a grade point average of 3.7142, the second highest class ranking.
Salutatorian Ranyia Neal addressed her peers saying, “It is a great honor to stand before you today representing the graduating class of 2023. Looking back on our journey, we’ve experienced incredible moments of growth and academic achievements but do you remember walking into our first day of Pre-K holding our parents hands, as they led us in the door? We didn’t think we would ever learn to live without them, but look at us ready to take on the world.”
LISD’s highest ranking student of 2023 is Valedictorian Paola Lopez Martinez with a grade point average of 3.9615.
“We’ve created memories that will last for the rest of our lives. It’s impossible to go back and name all the shenanigans our classmates have done over the years, however some of the most memorable were times were when Debo and Earl put on Nyia’s wig and walked around the school shouting, ‘Periodt’ and ‘Hey girl hey.’ As we reflect our time here we need to look back on those who have supported us along the way. Our families, friends, and mentors have played a crucial role in our success and we owe them a debt of gratitude. I want to apologize to our English teacher and counselor for giving them many headaches,” joked graduate Paola Martinez, in her Valedictorian address.
“These students have worked hard,” said Superintendent Wright, of the row of serious-faced students. “When I came here these students were in the fifth grade, so I’ve been with these students for quite a while. I’ve seen many changes, good and bad, but they have worked so hard to be here today.”
As each of these former students and new adults, diploma in hand, exited the gymnasium for one final time in Laneville black and orange, only the future is in their sights.
Each will go on to new adventures in new places, surrounded by new people, but those memories created within their small community will last forever.