Laneville ISD Class of 2023 took to the court Friday night to celebrate their last night together as students.

LISD Superintendent Teresa Wright welcomed family and friends of the night’s honorees and proudly announced this year’s Academic Honors. With a grade point average of 3.583, the third highest rank, Class Historian, went to DeAndre Thomas. Ranyia Neal was named Salutatorian with a grade point average of 3.7142, the second highest class ranking.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription