Retired Laneville ISD Superintendent Ronald Tidwell will be returning to campus next year following the LISD School Board approving vote at Tuesday’s special called meeting.
With the announced resignations of long-time board member Robert Loftis and newly-elected Board Secretary Bobby Robertson, the remaining quorum convened into an extended Executive Session. This lengthy closed portion was dedicated, in part, to the position left available by the recent resignation of 7-year Superintendent Teresa Wright.
Tidwell, a Dallas Baptist and Stephen F. Austin University graduate, was a popular and effective administrator during his tenure on the LISD campus. Remaining board members are excited for his return. Principal Keith Collins will continue to serve as acting Superintendent until Tidwell’s return.
The board also voted unanimously to offer Collins a stipend to equal $2,000 for his efforts and willingness to step in as acting Superintendent in the wake of the recent resignation.
With the ongoing struggle to find and retain a Business Manager for the LISD campus, board members voted to outsource the position to the Region VII office.