LISD

Retired Laneville ISD Superintendent Ronald Tidwell will be returning to campus next year following the LISD School Board approving vote at Tuesday’s special called meeting.

With the announced resignations of long-time board member Robert Loftis and newly-elected Board Secretary Bobby Robertson, the remaining quorum convened into an extended Executive Session. This lengthy closed portion was dedicated, in part, to the position left available by the recent resignation of 7-year Superintendent Teresa Wright.

