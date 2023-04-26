Laneville ISD School Board voted Monday to deny renewal of the contract of Tracy Kincade, LISD’s athletic director.
The noon special called meeting, was filled with angry LISD staff members showing support for Kincade, who has been called into question in multiple board meetings, most often surrounding the 2022-23 school year’s cancellation of the girls’ basketball season.
An investigation into allegations brought before the attorney representing the board led to the Monday meeting and the 4/3 vote, in favor of nonrenewal of Kincade’s contract.
LISD Superintendent Teresa Wright clarified confusion on the nonrenewal stating, “Coach Kincade is still employed as the PE teacher, coach, and athletic director until the end of the school year.”
“Raneisha Waggoner, Jessica Owens, and Michelle Best are still assistant coaches,” Wright explained when concerns of interruption of an exciting athletics season arose. “All of them will still be coaching our kids that have qualified for the regional track meet, and they will continue to coach if we have students advance to the state track meet.”