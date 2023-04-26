LISD

Laneville ISD School Board voted Monday to deny renewal of the contract of Tracy Kincade, LISD’s athletic director.

The noon special called meeting, was filled with angry LISD staff members showing support for Kincade, who has been called into question in multiple board meetings, most often surrounding the 2022-23 school year’s cancellation of the girls’ basketball season.

