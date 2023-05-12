Laneville ISD school board members voted unanimously in their Thursday evening meeting to approve the hire of three new teachers for the district, and set a special-called meeting to discuss the resignation of LISD Superintendent Teresa Wright.
After a lengthy Executive Session, board members voted, based on the recommendation of Wright, to hire Jacob Arnold for High School Math, Kristen Hart in Junior High Math, and Kyonidus Townsend in High School English. During the closed session, Wright informed the board of her intent to resign and together they called a noon, Monday, May 15 special meeting to formalize Wright’s resignation after seven years of service to the District.
In regular meeting business, Principal Keith Collins offered his monthly report. Collins revisited the April celebration of Secretary’s Day where the school honored Jo Ann Baker and Heather Lummus with gifts of arranged flowers and a basket filled with goodies. He also recounted the week long celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week. From breakfasts, to fajita lunches, and much-loved Sonic drinks, LISD Administration went all out for its educators. Collins’ favorites were the mailbox gifts.
“Each day teachers were given a mailbox gift,” he explained. “One day we put a Payday candy bar with a sticker on it that said, ‘You deserve and extra payday.’ Then I made the announcement that you need to come down and check your mailbox, we got you an extra payday today.”
Administration carried on these delightfully punny, and delicious, pranks throughout the week.
Collins announced that Senior Paola Lopez was named Valedictorian and Salutatorian went to Ranyia Neal, with the 2023 Graduation ceremony held at 7 p.m., on May 19, in the campus gymnasium. LISD’s FFA Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m., May 16. Pre-K and Kindergarten graduations will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., May 17 along with an afternoon scholarship program. Graduation ceremonies for 8th graders will be held May 18 at 7 p.m.
Summer School classes will begin on May 30, ending on June 15.
Superintendent Wright gave an update on property tax evaluations and their impact on regulated State funding. According to reports from Weldon Cook at the Rusk County Appraisal District, property tax evaluations have increased from $116 million last year to an estimated $133 million. Wright explained that as property values rise, State funds are lowered.
Board President, Suzanne Kinard requested that the district challenge the property value increase, in hopes of lowering the evaluation thereby increasing guaranteed funding from the State.
Board member George Carey questioned a single entry on the school’s financial report, a $350 charge for light bulbs, weed-eater string, and other miscellaneous items. Curious why the maintenance department was weeding and mowing the area behind the school’s bus barn, when the coaching staff was paid an extra $800 to mow the campus.
Wright explained that maintaining the area surrounding the bus barn had always been the duty of the maintenance department, who was doing the work on school hours and not being paid outside of his regular salary. The board did go on to unanimously approve the financial reports.