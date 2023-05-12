Laneville ISD school board members voted unanimously in their Thursday evening meeting to approve the hire of three new teachers for the district, and set a special-called meeting to discuss the resignation of LISD Superintendent Teresa Wright.

After a lengthy Executive Session, board members voted, based on the recommendation of Wright, to hire Jacob Arnold for High School Math, Kristen Hart in Junior High Math, and Kyonidus Townsend in High School English. During the closed session, Wright informed the board of her intent to resign and together they called a noon, Monday, May 15 special meeting to formalize Wright’s resignation after seven years of service to the District.

