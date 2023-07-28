Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Mt. Enterprise will be hosting its first-ever Church in the Park this weekend and invite the community out to join in the festivities.
Senior Pastor Pete Underwood, Associate, Youth and Spanish Pastor David Pinzon, and Worship Pastor Daniel Dawson invite residents of Mt. Enterprise and surrounding communities to gather at 5 p.m., Sunday, July 30, at the Community Center Park on North West 2nd Street, next to the JP Pct. 3 offices. The evening service will include heartfelt worship, live music, free food and games for kids both big and small.