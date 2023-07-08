Henderson’s long-time radio station KWRD celebrated their official ribbon cutting Thursday morning, ushering in representatives from various local businesses and Henderson Chamber of Commerce ambassadors to their freshly decorated space.

Ken Miller,a Chicago native, even down to the accent, has found his forever home in the tranquil Rusk County area, and is breathing new life onto the KWRD broadcast. Making his way into the area in January, Miller has spent the past months renovating, refurbishing, and redecorating the office. He’s also done some recalculating of content, bringing his back to basics idea onto the airwaves. Miller’s chosen mix of red-dirt country favorites is lighting up the dial on FM 98.5 and AM 1470.

