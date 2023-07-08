Henderson’s long-time radio station KWRD celebrated their official ribbon cutting Thursday morning, ushering in representatives from various local businesses and Henderson Chamber of Commerce ambassadors to their freshly decorated space.
Ken Miller,a Chicago native, even down to the accent, has found his forever home in the tranquil Rusk County area, and is breathing new life onto the KWRD broadcast. Making his way into the area in January, Miller has spent the past months renovating, refurbishing, and redecorating the office. He’s also done some recalculating of content, bringing his back to basics idea onto the airwaves. Miller’s chosen mix of red-dirt country favorites is lighting up the dial on FM 98.5 and AM 1470.
Remaining ‘The Heartbeat of East Texas’ was an easy decision with live-stream and radio coverage of local sports.
“It’s not just about us advertising and us making sales,” said General Manager Sarah Lee of the region wide sports coverage available. “If you’re wanting to give that support to your athletic departments, to your boys, to your girls, volleyball, tennis, basketball, football, we provide the equipment, the air, the announcers, to make sure these kids can get a spotlight.”
Miller thanked Henderson audio/visual guru Michael Searcy for coming onboard to ensure consistent and quality coverage of all mobile events.
“You are an absolute asset,” said Miller to Searcy. “Thank you for being on my payroll, sir. That man right there is a huge asset to us, and being able to see the games in a way that y’all have never seen them before. I saw some of the work you did last year and I was blown away.”
“We are to the stars,” said Miller, excited to see the turnout and feel the support of his local community. “We are beyond happy to be a part of Henderson!”