A Henderson couple couldn’t wait to cut down an old, dead eyesore of a tree, but what they found in that hollowed out log would lead to a journey of rescue that they will never forget.
Lee and Peggy Scoggins both agreed that it was time for that old tree to go. One decent wind and it would certainly destroy the beautiful, hidden home in their tucked away wooded enclave. To avoid those inevitable insurance calls, the couple contracted a crew to come out and dispose of the old, hollow harbinger of broken bricks.
The day was normal, even with the harsh whirring of the chainsaws. Only cheer and relief in the Scoggins household, until the hollow spot in that now falling tree came to life as a raccoon sprang from its cozy home. The soft-hearted Peggy sprang into action, knowing that the flying raccoon was escaping the destruction of her nest. A nest that probably contained babies.
Her intuition was accurate as she discovered the tiny masked brood of three terrified babies. Know the mother could return at any point to rescue her passel of dumpster pandas, the Scoggins’ watched the felled nest intently while making numerous calls to find someone that might be able to foster these tiny creatures.
“I was heartbroken when their mama never came back,” said Scoggins. “I just cried. I prayed she wasn’t hurt, but I couldn’t leave those babies alone any longer. I had to find someone to help.”
Help came in the form of Meme’s Critters creator and operator, Towana Graham. Without a moment’s hesitation, she loaded the two unrelated raccoons that she was in the middle of rescuing and headed straight for the Scoggins residence.
Graham returned to the Scoggins home recently to allow Lee and Peggy to have a peek at the progress these little guys have made. It was difficult to be anything but all smiles with tiny dumpster pandas holding your cheeks and “nursing” on your chin. The adorable babies made their way around, very shakily, in a tiny patch of grass, searching for their new Mama. Showing off their new climbing skills the babies did their level best to scale Graham like the trees they will one day climb.
As the babies cuddled, listening to Mama talk, Graham explained what a labor of love is her Meme’s Critters rescue and rehab facility. She has sought no government assistance and she asks for no donation, all funding comes from her family’s own finances and the occasional gift from someone who’s heard the tales of her rescue work, or called her for assistance with one creature or another.
“I’ve got 29 right now,” Graham said of her growing raccoon population. “I’ve got nine newborns, and I’m going to pick up six more. We have bobcats, 38 or 39 possums, foxes, and a 150 pound tortoise. My entire family helps. We all feed and clean, but I feed the itty bitties.”
Understanding the staggering amount of funding necessary to rescue, rehabilitate and eventually release her feral patients, was daunting. Formula for the young raccoons alone costs more than $400 for one bag, with Graham going through more than 4 bags a month to feed her crew of critters.
“We just take whatever we can get and we’re appreciative of that,” said Graham. “We chose to do this out of love.”
For any kind hearts seeking more information on Meme's Critters, or hoping to make a donation to keep the organization going, the can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/towana.graham.3