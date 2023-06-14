Beckville ISD staff, students and parents have some new faces to get used to for the upcoming school year after Monday night personnel action by the district’s board of trustees.
The hiring of Jonathan Kin Bryan as the new Beckville High School principal was among the actions approved at the meeting. He will take over the position previously held by Marlon Byrdsong, who resigned in May to take advantage of another career opportunity.
Bryan has most recently served as middle school principal for Tatum ISD. He has been in that position since 2017, overseeing a staff of about 40 and student body of approximately 350.
Bryan was unanimously approved for a 12-month probationary contract period after a closed session of the board.
Other personnel action taken at Monday night’s meeting was the hiring of Danielle Struve as a junior high teacher and Heather Burris as a special education teacher on the elementary campus. Both were hired on a 10-month probationary contract.
In other business, the board approved Texas Association of School Boards suggested policy updates. Superintendent Devin Tate said the policies recommended for districts across Texas appeared to be routine.
“I didn’t see anything in there that stood out to me or be concerned about,” he said. Tate also presented a review of district operating procedures as guidelines for the trustees. They were unanimously approved by the board.