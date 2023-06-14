Beckville ISD staff, students and parents have some new faces to get used to for the upcoming school year after Monday night personnel action by the district’s board of trustees.

The hiring of Jonathan Kin Bryan as the new Beckville High School principal was among the actions approved at the meeting. He will take over the position previously held by Marlon Byrdsong, who resigned in May to take advantage of another career opportunity.

