A Kilgore man has been charged after the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said he stole about $22,000 worth of tools and mowers.

Nicholas Peterson, 25, has been charged with burglary of a building, with bond set at $12,500. Peterson also faces unrelated Gregg County charges of evading arrest or detention and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, according to jail records. He is currently being held in the Gregg County Jail.

