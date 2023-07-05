A Kilgore man has been charged after the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said he stole about $22,000 worth of tools and mowers.
Nicholas Peterson, 25, has been charged with burglary of a building, with bond set at $12,500. Peterson also faces unrelated Gregg County charges of evading arrest or detention and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, according to jail records. He is currently being held in the Gregg County Jail.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary of a building in the 1800 block of County Road 1124 in Kilgore on June 26.
“Reported as stolen during the incident were assorted tools and two (2) commercial grade zero turn lawn tractors. The reported value of the items stolen was $22,000.00,” Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez said in a press release. “During the follow up investigation conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office leads were developed which led to a suspect being identified in the case and both lawn tractors being recovered and returned to the owner.”
Peterson was arrested on June 28 by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges, and an arrest warrant out of Rusk County was issued June 29.
The arrest and property recovery is the result of a combined investigation between Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Shift A, Patrol Shift C, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Valdez said.
“This is still an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as the investigation continues,” Valdez said.