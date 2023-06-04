The Kilgore High School graduating class of 2023 received their diplomas at R.E. St. John Stadium Friday night, celebrating the culmination of 13 long years of work and preparing for the next step in their lives.

Both sides of the stadium were teeming with friends and family members as just over 220 students donned caps and gowns to mark the occasion.

