The Kilgore High School graduating class of 2023 received their diplomas at R.E. St. John Stadium Friday night, celebrating the culmination of 13 long years of work and preparing for the next step in their lives.
Both sides of the stadium were teeming with friends and family members as just over 220 students donned caps and gowns to mark the occasion.
Before KISD school board members and administrators handed out diplomas, KHS seniors reflected on the years behind them and what lies ahead.
Salutatorian Jayci Pyle, who graduated with a GPA of 102.778, encouraged her fellow graduates to take time to reflect on their accomplishment.
“We have all just completed a huge chapter of our lives and we really don’t know what’s ahead,” Pyle told the graduating class.
“Take a deep breath and realize that tomorrow is not promised, enjoy every moment to come and love everyone. High school is so difficult, and we all made it because we had each other. We all have accomplished something so big, and I am so proud of you guys. Your families are proud of you too.”
Pyle also acknowledged that the road ahead would not always be an easy one and urged her fellow graduated to keep their faith and hope strong.
“It’s easy to feel hopeful on a beautiful day like today, but there will be dark days ahead of us too,” she said.
“There will be days when you feel all alone and that is when hope is needed the most. Keep in mind that no matter how lost you feel, you must promise me that you will hold onto hope until the last.”
She encouraged her fellow graduates to “go do amazing things and enjoy this life we have been given.”
Valedictorian Fabiola Vanegas took the stage to address her classmates and the stadium crowd, thanking all of the parents, teachers, family members and friends who helped the class of 2023 reach the academic finish line.
“Today is a day we have been working to make a reality,” Vanegas said.
“The incessant hard work and tears will all be worth it after tonight.”
Vanegas spoke about how overcoming difficulties and challenges in her own life inspired her to encourage her fellow graduates to forge their own paths after graduation.
“As many of you know, and to those of you who don’t, I was diagnosed with hearing loss at 7 years old. Since then, I have worn hearing aids,” she said.
“It is difficult to comprehend what anyone is saying without asking them to repeat what they said. This is part of the reason I never imagined myself delivering this speech until junior year. All of us here tonight appreciate differences in each other, whether it is physically or mentally.”
“I want all of you to walk out of here tonight and be as different from others as you can. Make your own way and choose a path others oppose and are too afraid to choose.”