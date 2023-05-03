Honor Society

Upsilon Delta, the Kilgore College chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta – the national English honor society for two-year colleges – will induct 20 students qualifying for membership this spring.

The ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Friday, May 5, in Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.

