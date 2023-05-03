Upsilon Delta, the Kilgore College chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta – the national English honor society for two-year colleges – will induct 20 students qualifying for membership this spring.
The ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Friday, May 5, in Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.
Membership in SKD requires students to maintain a grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale; to earn no grade lower that a “B” in a college English class; and to have completed at least one semester of college studies.
SKD, founded in 1996 at Northern Illinois University at DeKalb, Ill., is the only national organization that recognizes academic excellence in English for community college students.
KC started its chapter in 2009 by submitting an application to the national offices and undergoing a successful review of facilities and instruction.
The Upsilon Delta chapter has been distinguished as an Ivy Chapter and will continue to strive for excellence.
English instructors Heather Fitch and Bonnie Gale are sponsors of the Upsilon Delta chapter of SKD at KC.
Baytown, TX: Alicia Lagunes
Gladewater, TX: Abigail Gallant
Gladewater, TX: Gabriella Montelongo
Gladewater, TX: Rebecca Solis
Hallsville, TX: Annabelle Phillips
Hallsville, TX: Alyse Wilkins
Henderson, TX: Hannah Davis
Henderson, TX: Irene Elizondo
Henderson, TX: Yanci Rivera Cruz
Henderson, TX: Allen Shardara
Kilgore, TX: Angie Alexander
Kilgore, TX: Mayra Pintor-Cevantes
Kilgore, TX: Brenden Robertson
Longview, TX: Cynthia Mofokeng
Minsk, Belarus: Leanid Masiuk
Ore City, TX: Shawn Williamson
Whitehouse, TX: Samuel Cook
White Oak, TX: Morgan Hammer