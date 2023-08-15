From Staff Reports
Kilgore College has announced major progress will be occurring on the pedestrian bridge project this week and some traffic lanes will be temporarily closed as work on the bridge is underway.
On Thursday, Aug. 17, the steel bridge span will arrive and be installed. Please note that Henderson Boulevard is expected to be completely closed from Houston to Crim from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day. Installation of the span will occur that day, rather than overnight.
On Friday, Aug. 18, concrete crews will be forming up the bridge span. Various lane closures will occur as they work overhead.
On Saturday, Aug. 19, concrete will be poured over the bridge span. Henderson Boulevard will be closed from 4 a.m. to noon.
Afterwards, Henderson Boulevard will become a two-lane two-way roadway for several weeks while final construction activities are completed.
U.S. 259 Bypass
TxDOT reports a construction project on the U.S. 259 Bypass in Kilgore, from Texas 31 to the Rusk County line, will consist of milling and inlaying hot mix asphalt on all lanes and re-striping. There will be alternating lane closures. Slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.
Beginning Monday, the northern section of the U.S. 259 Bypass in Kilgore was from FM 349 to Texas 31. The closure is scheduled to last through Wednesday evening.
If needed, the closure could continue to Thursday and Friday during daytime hours only. A detour is in place, utilizing FM 349 and U.S. 259 Business.
