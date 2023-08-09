Hall of Fame
By Amber Lollar/alollar@thehendersonnews.com

Kilgore College will once again honor former standout athletes, coaches and contributors at its annual Hall of Fame Weekend Oct. 20-21.

A benefit golf tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 20, and Hall of Fame inductees will be introduced during an induction brunch at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in the Devall Ballroom on the Kilgore campus.

