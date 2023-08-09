Kilgore College will once again honor former standout athletes, coaches and contributors at its annual Hall of Fame Weekend Oct. 20-21.
A benefit golf tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 20, and Hall of Fame inductees will be introduced during an induction brunch at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in the Devall Ballroom on the Kilgore campus.
To cap off the extraordinary weekend, there will be an alumni softball game at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at The Ballpark at KC Commons. Any former Ranger softball players are encouraged to play.
Entry fee for the two-person scramble golf tournament at The Tempest Golf Club is $65 per player or $150 for a team.
Tickets to the brunch are $25 each.
Inductees will also be introduced at halftime of the Hall of Fame football game set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, where the Rangers will face Trinity Valley Community College at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
“We always look forward to the Hall of Fame event because it is one of the most inspirational and motivational events of the year,” said Courtney Pruitt, athletic director. “It is such a hard task to narrow down all of the great student-athletes and contributors who have come through our doors over the years to select a few outstanding people each year to honor.”
The college is looking for hole sponsors ($100) for the golf tournament or any businesses that want to donate door prizes.
All proceeds from the Hall of Fame will benefit KC athletics.
KC Hall of Fame inductees for 2023:
Men’s basketball team: (1997-1998, head coach Scott Schumacher)
Men’s basketball player: Richard Evans (1997-1998)
Women’s basketball player: Patricia Beckworth Nelson (1989-90)
Football player: Dr. George Woodrow (1968-1969)
Softball coach: Leslie Messina, (2013-2020)
Contributor: Jack Stallard
Spirit of Excellence award: Dr. Marshall Watson