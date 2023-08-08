Forest Home Baptist Church was the location of the July 28 quarterly meeting of the Kilgore Church Women. Twenty members and five guests were present, representing seven Kilgore churches. Pam Pipkin welcomed everyone and gave the invocation before everyone enjoyed a covered dish lunch.

Peggy Bowne, treasurer, reported that Meals on Wheels deliveries through July 21 were 942. The balance in the treasury was also reported to members.

