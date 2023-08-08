Forest Home Baptist Church was the location of the July 28 quarterly meeting of the Kilgore Church Women. Twenty members and five guests were present, representing seven Kilgore churches. Pam Pipkin welcomed everyone and gave the invocation before everyone enjoyed a covered dish lunch.
Peggy Bowne, treasurer, reported that Meals on Wheels deliveries through July 21 were 942. The balance in the treasury was also reported to members.
Mary Gaddy said that more fabric was needed for special projects for nursing home residents. After the meeting, a donation of fabric was made by Forest Home.
Sherry Lockman was unable to attend but had noted that monthly birthday parties at nursing homes are going well and that church members may now bring cakes into the facilities to serve and visit with the patients.
Martha Clark announced that the slate of new officers for 2023-24 are: Nancy Smith, president; Jo Beth Reeves, vice president; Kim Gore and Martha Clark, co-secretaries; and Peggy Bowne, treasurer. There were no nominations from the floor. The motion to elect these officers was made and approved unanimously by the membership.
Members voted to donate money for the school supply project, as proposed by Judy Hammond.
Nancy Smith introduced the speaker, Chandy Swetnam, who gave a very interesting program on how the Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services operate in this area. For more details of children and family services offered to those in need please contact info@pchas.org or call (800) 888-1904.
The next meeting is planned for Oct. 27 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Pam asked for prayers and concerns and then gave the benediction.