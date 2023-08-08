dog running on the beach
Contributed Photo

Summer’s infamous heat has sent temperatures soaring to record highs this year, so it’s important to protect our furry friends from heat-related issues as the weather grows more uncomfortably hot.

Dr. Gabriela Rivas, a veterinary resident in emergency and critical care at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, says dogs can easily experience heat strokes during warmer months because they do not have the same capacity to produce sweat like humans do.

