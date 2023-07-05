Members of Keep Henderson Beautiful (KHB) returned from the Keep Texas Beautiful annual conference with a larger than life check and an extra six figures to keep bringing beauty to the highways and byways of Henderson.
Awards went out to small communities like Collinsville up to growing metropolitan areas like McAllen, and top winner Frisco. Henderson, and Keep Henderson Beautiful, specifically, falling into Category 4, for a population between 9,000 and 15,000, received the $160,000 award for its key role in the constant improvement of the Henderson landscape and its educational initiatives.
“We have some preliminary plans, but we have to meet with the landscape architect from Keep Texas Beautiful and TxDOT to determine exactly what can happen,” Explained Harris, of the groups as of yet unapproved plans for the prize money, which include refurbishing the area surrounding the Henderson traffic star.
Leftover funds, if any, will be used to continue refurbishing along Highways 259 and 79. All monies awarded in the Governor’s Community Achievement Award must be utilized along TxDOT right of ways.
KHB was founded in 1992 with the mission of beautifying the city of Henderson and has implemented projects over the years that focused on litter prevention and removal, tree-planting events, and recently resurfaced the play area of Lake Forest Park with a rubber safety surface.
Founding members Leon Harris, Renee Gibson, Monica Sanders, Carole Fullen, and Marilou Smith are still active within the organization.
“We’re the best organization in Henderson,” said Harris. “We’re all volunteer, and with most of the cities that win have paid staff.”
Agreeing and expounding on Harris’s sentiment, Renee Gibson “We’re talking about a very small group of people, all volunteers. We don’t have any paid anybody, other than when the city can help us. To think that we’ve won this three times is almost more than I can still comprehend.”
For more than thirty years, Keep Texas Beautiful, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), has awarded the prestigious Governor’s Community Achievement Awards to Texas communities for their outstanding overall efforts to keep their communities beautiful.
The program has recognized outstanding communities since 1969, with TxDOT providing landscaping award funding since 1985. This year, ten winning communities will share $2 million in landscaping awards from the Texas Department of Transportation, with the amount based on population size.
KHB are actively seeking new members who share a fondness for the City of Henderson and refurbishing and restoring the beauty of the surrounding area. While anyone would be a great addition, the group is seeking individuals with time to dedicate to the never-ending list of initiated projects. If you, or someone you know, might be a good fit for Keep Henderson Beautiful, contact organization President Leon Harris at 903-658-3216.