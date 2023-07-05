KHB

KHB Members accepted the large check at the recent Keep Texas Beautiful conference. Pictured are Daytripper host and event emcee, Chet Garner, KHB members Yolanda Smith, Peggy Scoggins, Monica Sanders, Leon Harris, and Renee Gibson.

 Contributed Photo

Members of Keep Henderson Beautiful (KHB) returned from the Keep Texas Beautiful annual conference with a larger than life check and an extra six figures to keep bringing beauty to the highways and byways of Henderson.

Awards went out to small communities like Collinsville up to growing metropolitan areas like McAllen, and top winner Frisco. Henderson, and Keep Henderson Beautiful, specifically, falling into Category 4, for a population between 9,000 and 15,000, received the $160,000 award for its key role in the constant improvement of the Henderson landscape and its educational initiatives.

