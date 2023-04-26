Kilgore College is excited to continue its partnership with UT Tyler to offer several classes in the fall to serve the Longview community.
Classes offered during the fall semester at the Longview University Center will include accounting, business, biology, economics, English, government, history, philosophy and psychology.
The Longview University Center is located at 3201 N. Eastman Road in Longview.
Classes fill up quickly so early registration is advised.
Classes offered during Fall 1 (begins Aug. 28, 2023) at the Longview University Center:
- BCIS 1305 — Business Computer Information Systems (6 to 8:50 p.m. on Mondays/Wednesdays)
- BIOL 2401 Lab (Lecture on-line) — A&P I (5:30 to 7:50 p.m. on Mondays)
- ENGL 1301 — Composition I (6 to 8:50 p.m. on Tuesdays)
- ENGL 0301 – Developmental Integrated Reading/Writing (6 to 8:50 p.m. on Thursdays)
- GOVT 2305 — Federal Government (6 to 8:50 p.m. on Wednesdays)
- ENGL 1301 — Composition I (8:30 to 9:50 a.m. on Mondays/Wednesdays)
- ENGL 0301 — Developmental Integrated Reading/Writing (10 to 11:20 a.m. on Mondays/Wednesdays)
- PSYC 2314 — Human Growth and Development (10 to 11:20 a.m. on Mondays/Wednesdays)
Classes offered during Fall 2 (begins Oct. 23, 2023) at the Longview University Center:
- ACCT 2301 — Principles of Accounting (6 to 8:50 p.m. on Mondays)
- BIOL 2402 Lab (Lecture on-line) — A&P II (5:30 to 7:50 p.m. on Mondays)
- EDUC 1300 — Learning Frameworks (6 to 8:50 p.m. on Tuesdays)
- PSYC 2314 — Human Growth and Development (6 to 8:50 p.m. on Wednesdays)
- ECON 2301 — Principles of Macroeconomics (6 to 8:50 p.m. on Thursdays)
- HIST 1301 — U.S. History I (10 to 11:20 a.m. on Mondays/Wednesdays)
- PHIL 2306 — Introduction to Ethics (11:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. on Mondays/Wednesdays)