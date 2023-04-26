Kilgore College is excited to continue its partnership with UT Tyler to offer several classes in the fall to serve the Longview community.

Classes offered during the fall semester at the Longview University Center will include accounting, business, biology, economics, English, government, history, philosophy and psychology.

