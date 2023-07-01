The Kilgore College Fire Academy will host “Feel the Heat” summer camp for students entering 7th-9th grades who are interested in fire service or the public safety career pathway.
The camp is set for Monday-Thursday, July 10-13, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day.
Check-in and registration for the camp is set for 8 a.m. Monday, July 10, at the Bert E. Woodruff Adult Education Center, located at 220 N. Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore.
“The focus every day will be on safety, being alert to the environment and working as a team to accomplish tasks,” said Julie Webb, KCFA instructor.
Cost to participate is $65 per student.
Topics will include EMS and hands-only CPR, fire science, extinguishers, proper protective equipment, hazardous material identification and forcible entry.
EMS: Will include a visit from local ambulance services, hands-only CPR instruction and some basic first aid topics
Fire Science and Extinguishers: Basic phases of fire and safety tips, proper and safe usage of extinguishers with games and practice in KC’s live fire extinguisher training burn pit
PPE: Explanation, gear drills, confidence course and search & rescue
HazMat: Identification, isolation and a “scavenger hunt” game
Forcible Entry: Students will have an opportunity to use a door prop and learn how to use tools to their advantage.