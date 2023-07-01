Feel the Heat

The Kilgore College Fire Academy will host “Feel the Heat” summer camp for students entering 7th-9th grades who are interested in fire service or the public safety career pathway.

The camp is set for Monday-Thursday, July 10-13, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day.

