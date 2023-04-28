The Kilgore College Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program will induct 17 students from across Gregg, Upshur and Rusk counties into the National Adult Education Honor Society (NAEHS) at its 19th annual induction ceremony.

The ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.

