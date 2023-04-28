The Kilgore College Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program will induct 17 students from across Gregg, Upshur and Rusk counties into the National Adult Education Honor Society (NAEHS) at its 19th annual induction ceremony.
The ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.
Guest speaker will be Pastor Thomas McDaniels, CEO and founder of the Longview Dream Center in Longview.
To qualify for NAEHS membership, adult education students must demonstrate the following attributes: effort, achievement, perseverance, initiative and desire.
Selections were made from students enrolled in the KC AEL program during the 2022-23 program year, including ESL, literacy and HSE students.
Only five percent of adult education students nationwide qualify for membership.
The AEL program at KC offers a full range of free services to help adults improve their lives.
For information on the Adult Education and Literacy program, visit www.kilgore.edu/AEL or call (903) 236-2004.
Hallsville: Bianca Schwindt
Henderson: Taurans Ngishu
Kilgore: Christopher Battles
Kilgore: Jocelyn Murrillo
Longview: Elo Jean Baptiste
Longview: Danielle Washington
McDaniels, CEO and founder of the Longview Dream Center in Longview, is also an itinerate speaker, writer, author and has written for Charisma News, Fox News and currently writes devotions for Paper Sunday. For more information, visit: www.thomasmcdaniels.com.