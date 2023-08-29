After the submission of several salary grievances from Rusk County Justices of the Peace, the newly-created Grievance Committee gathered Monday morning to hear and deliberate those requested increases.
JP of Precinct 3, Shannon Burkley took to the podium first to request an increase of $10,000 to bring her base salary up from the second lowest position in comparably sized counties based on population, the Texas Association of Counties preferred method for comparison.
She also reported that her Precinct 3 court handles an increasing number of juvenile cases.
“I’m sad to report my precinct has a lot of juvenile offenses,” she said. “We do everything from drug and tobacco offenses, alcohol offenses, and then school referrals.”
Burkley cited an expanding list of jurisdictional duties, including a limit increase to $20,000 for cases heard in her Precinct 3 court. Among her list of duties is the JP’s responsibility to perform inquests, or determinations of cause and manner of death, a duty which sees her office on-call for nearly 300 days of the year.
Burkley reported that historically JPs have been paid lower salaries than other elected officials, noting a 10 year increase of only $8,000. During COVID regulated years the salary remained the same, even as job duties changed and grew to suit the times.
She reminded committee members that her office, and those of the other precincts, are income generating offices while many whose salary far outweigh her own do not create revenue within the county.
County Auditor, Reagan McCauley addressed the committee in rebuttal to Burkley’s presentation, pointing out that during the budget process, which started in early June, the requests were for office furniture, cabinets, and the repair or replacement of broken ceiling fans, with no mention of a salary increase.
McCauley’s salary comparison, which was based on counties along the borders of Rusk County reflected higher pay scales than all but two to include Nacogdoches County, which has a significantly higher population.
The committee’s vote determined that Burkley’s possible increase would be discussed in the next Rusk County Commissioners Court meeting, with five votes for a $10,000 increase, one vote for a $5,000 increase, another for $3,000, and one for a very specific $2,001.
Precinct 2 JP Cindy Redmon addressed the committee next and with a very different approach and a 50% increase request.
Redmon expressed the importance of her office as the “face of the county” but noted that JP offices are paid significantly less than many employees. She cited the $45,000 salary of an Administrative Secretary, relaying the public assumption that her position is less important based on the salary discrepancy.
“I feel like that is a shot at us that says the Justice of the Peace isn’t important,” said Redmon. “There’s a huge disparity between other elected officials and our pay. I understand that we may not be as busy as some other elected officials but we are still in demand all the time. Even when we’re off we still have phone calls.”
McCauley again reminded the committee of a proposed 3% salary increase included in the budget and put a number to the scope of the increase requested by Redmon, with the 50% representing a $19,040 raise in pay.
Committee members voted to approve pay increases from $2,000 up to $10,000 but a failure to come to a consensus will have the potential increase brought before the Commissioners in September.
JP Precinct 5 Judge Jana Enloe took to the podium to express similar sentiments to her Justice cohorts but on a larger scale, as the Precinct 5 office is tasked with duties not required in smaller courts.
Enloe reviewed the history of the JP 5 office, pointing out that in the 1990s the office consisted of two Justices. After the 1992 retirement of Judge Clark, the Place 1 and Place 2 offices merged leaving Justice of the Peace Bob Richardson to handle the increased workload. The pay was not adjusted to reflect the duty change.
She also addressed even more recent duty increases due to legislation leading to the Damon Allen Act, which mandates her office to search criminal histories of those coming into her court to determine appropriate bail amounts. A short-staffed Sheriff’s Office was unable to provide manpower to assist in the added requirements.
Further legislation has created the need for each law enforcement agency in the entirety of Rusk County to send their cases to her Precinct 5 court for magistration, creating nearly $500,000 in revenue for the county, annually.
McCauley proposed that the 40%, or $19,321 raise requested by Enloe would see her offices placed as the highest paid Justice of the Peace, apart from those in Panola county.
Whispered deliberations will see Enloe’s proposed increase return before Commissioners, with votes in the range of $3,000 increases up to a vote in favor of the full salary requested.