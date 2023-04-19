Spring has sprung. And for many households, that means it’s time to clean, organize, and declutter their homes.

It’s also important, however, to conduct a digital spring cleaning on your electronic devices. Failing to do so could result in identity theft, fraud, loss of funds, and loss of company data. Now that much of our lives is being conducted online, focusing on cybersecurity and protecting sensitive information has become critical. NCSA has advice on how to keep this information safe.

— About BBB: BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Most BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB provides objective advice, free BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbb.org for more information. BBB offices can be found across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Central East Texas, which was founded in 1985.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription