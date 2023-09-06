When House Bill 8 was approved earlier this year, it earmarked $683 million for Texas junior colleges and community colleges with the aim of improving workforce readiness and access to higher education.
The bill, which is already paying off for Kilgore College, changed how state funds are distributed to those schools by embracing a performance-based formula.
Kilgore College President Brenda Kays said HB 8 — which she called “a huge deal” — will bring in an additional $2 million for the school between now and fall 2024.
Unchanged for almost 15 years until this year, state funding formulas tended to reward larger junior and community colleges at the expense of smaller and rural ones, but no longer.
Whereas the previous formula saw allotments heavily weighted toward raw enrollment numbers and the number of credit hours students collected in aggregate, the new system takes multiple metrics into account that lawmakers hope will make Texans better prepared for the modern economy and more likely to obtain pre-professional licenses, certificates and training.
Under the old system, “we were pitted against larger colleges that had capacity to grow at greater rates,” Kays said. “With HB 8 it’s more like, ‘What do you do with those students once you get them through the door; what’s their success look like?’ ”
Now colleges will be awarded more funds for students who seek out degrees and successfully transition to a four-year university, leveling the playing field between schools in the process. The bill also provides bonuses for the number of students who gain course credentials in high-demand fields and industry certifications, though not exclusively.
Even classes that aren’t highly valued in the workforce — think art or philosophy — can still count toward a certificate of value if the student completes an associate’s degree in the arts, for example.
In addition, HB 8 promotes the completion of dual-credit courses — advanced high school classes taken at a community college — while making those classes free for eligible low-income students.
Eligible high school students include any who have received free-or reduced-lunch at some period in the past four years.
“For other students, the maximum tuition rate for a dual-credit course has been capped at $55 per semester,” Kays said.
Part of the reason for the bill was a sustained downturn in community college enrollment following the COVID-19 pandemic. Lower enrollment has meant fewer students and thus shrinking budgets under the previous funding formula. The problem was especially acute for smaller schools in rural areas.
Kilgore College enrollment was down six to seven percent in the post-pandemic years, according to Kays, with drops as large as 24 to 32 percent at other Texas community colleges.
This fall, however, those trends have not only appeared to slow but reverse at Kilgore College. Enrollment is roughly back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time in three years.