Henderson police officers have reportedly taken a juvenile into custody in connection with recent threats made on social media against Henderson Middle School. The action comes following a two-day investigation initiated by HMS administrators and continued by the Henderson Police Department.
The incident began early Friday morning when a number of students reported seeing a social media post threatening to “shoot up” the school. After the initial investigation, administrators determined there was no imminent danger. However, HISD authorities and Henderson police officers continued investigating, eventually working with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in order to uncover who was responsible for the threats. According to HPD, once the identity of the poster was discovered, authorities took a juvenile into custody for making “terroristic threats.” There is no other known threat at this time.
The safety of our students and staff remains Henderson ISD’s top priority and we are appreciative of both the students who quickly reported this threat to teachers and the Henderson Police Department for their efforts and ongoing commitment to protect the students and staff of HISD.