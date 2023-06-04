A Texas House investigations committee sent a recommendation to the full chamber to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The committee has filed 20 articles of impeachment against the embattled attorney general and posted them on the House website.

Committee chair Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, provided video and transcripts from a Wednesday hearing where members heard the report from five outside attorneys investigating Paxton.

Gary Borders is a veteran award-winning Texas journalist. He published a number of community newspapers in Texas during a 30-year span, including in Longview, Fort Stockton, Nacogdoches and Cedar Park. Email: gborders@texaspress.com.

