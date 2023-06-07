June is National Homeownership Month.If you’re a homeowner, at some point you’re probably going to have some kind of home improvement project that you’re not going be able to do by yourself.

“Choosing the wrong contractor can make the difference between a successful home renovation and a disaster, “ Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Central East Texas said. “So do your research, get several bids, and pay in installments to make sure you choose the right one.”

