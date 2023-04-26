HISD Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting Monday, April 17, 2023, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Henderson ISD Administration Boardroom, 300 Crosby Drive, Henderson, TX 75652.
The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice.
Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.
1. Call to Order at 5:30 PM
A. Invocation
B. Pledge to the US Flag and Texas Flag
2. Recognition of guests
3. Campus/Staff recognition
4. Presentation of TASB Delegate Assembly Student Scholarship by TASB staff 5. Open Forum
6. Communication from citizens to discuss pending agenda items before the Board 7. Information/Discussion Agenda Items
A. Receive the End of 9 Week Report for each campus Aligned District Goal: 1. Develop an instructional program for Pre-K — 12., Aligned District Goal: 3. HISD staff will provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and orderly environment for students and employees by improving leadership capacity of all administrators.
B. Hear an update on the Teacher Incentive AWoimtwy Aligned District Goal: 5. Develop a culture to maximize learning for all students.
C. Hear a presentation on the District Literacy Framework Aligned District Goal: 1. Develop an instructional program for Pre-K — 12.
D. Hear an update on the Balanced Scorecard of the district’s Strategic Plan. Aligned District Goal: 5. Develop a culture to maximize learning for all students.
8. Consider approval of Consent Agenda items
A. Approve Minutes of the March 20, 2023, Regular Meeting
B. Approve financial reports and check register for February 2023
C. Approve unreconciled financial reports and check register for March 2023
9. Consider approval of Action Agenda items
.A. Consider approval of campus security improvements Aligned District Goal: 3. HISD staff will provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and orderly environment for students and employees by improving leadership capacity of all administrators.
B. Consider approval of Child Nutrition work van purchase Aligned District Goal: 5. HISD staff will provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and orderly environment for students and employees by improving leadership capacity of all administrators.
C. Consider approval of annual TEKS certification Aligned District Goal: 1. Develop an instructional program for Pre-K — 12.
D. Consider approval of instructional materials from Amplify Aligned District Goal: 1. Develop an instructional program for Pre-K — 12.
E. Consider approval of instructional materials from Great Minds Aligned District Goal: 1. Develop an instructional program for Pre-K — 12., Aligned District Goal: 3, HISD staff will provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and orderly environment for students and employees by improving leadership capacity of all administrators.
F. Consider approval of an addendum to the current Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) concerning Student Resource Officers (SROs) with the City of Henderson Aligned District Goal: 3. HISD staff will provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and orderly environment for students and employees by improving leadership capacity of all administrators. G. Consider approval of an engagement letter with the district’s auditor
H. Consider budget amendments
10. Superintendent Report
A. Enrollment/Attendance Report
B. General Comments
11. Set date, time and location of next Regular Board Meeting
A. Tentative date, time and location of Regular Board Meeting: Monday, Mayl5, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Boardroom, 300 Crosby Drive, Henderson, Texas. 12. The Board of Trustees will conduct an Executive/Closed Session pursuant to the following provisions of the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.001 et seq. All final votes, actions, or decisions will be taken in Open Session.
A. 551.071 — Consultation with Attorney: A governmental body may conduct a private consultation with its attorney when the governmental body seeks the advice of its attorney about pending or contemplated litigation; or a settlement offer; or on a matter in which the duty of the attorney to the governmental body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with this chapter
B. 551.072 — Deliberate the Purchase, Exchange, Lease, or Value of Real Property if Deliberation in an Open Meeting would have a Detrimental Effect on the Position of the Governmental Body in Negotiations with a Third Person
C. 551.074 — Deliberate the Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of a Public Officer or Employee; or to Hear a Complaint or Charge Against an Officer or Employee;
1. Employment of Professional Personnel
a. Consider possible contract renewals of all contracted personnel.
2. Resignations of Professional Personnel
a. Consider probationary contracts to be terminated as presented to the Board by administration.
3. Consideration of Assignment, Duties, and Responsibilities of Professional Personnel 4. Discussion of Board Relations Between the Members of the Board of Trustees and the
Relationship of the Board of Trustees with the Superintendent of Schools
a. Discussion of Superintendent Evaluation Instrument
D. 551.076 — Deliberation Regarding Security Devices or Security Audits; Closed Meeting. This chapter does not require a governmental body to conduct an open meeting to deliberate:
1. The deployment, or specific occasions for implementation, of security personnel or devices; or
2. A security audit,
a. Board to hear a security presentation from Krieg & Associates.
E. 551.129 — A Governmental Body May Use a Telephone Conference Call, Video Conference Call, or Communications Over the Internet to Conduct a Public Consultation with its Attorney in an Open Meeting of the Governmental Body or a Private Consultation with its Attorney in a Closed Meeting of the Governmental Body
13. Consider possible action on items discussed in Closed Session.
14. Adjournment