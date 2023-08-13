Henderson Independent School District (HISD) offers its deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Dee Taylor, retiree and longtime employee of the district.

Taylor became a cornerstone of the district, having dedicated more than three decades of his life to serving the students, staff, and community of HISD in the maintenance department. His commitment to excellence, paired with his genuine passion for helping others succeed, made him a shining example of what it means to be a part of our educational team. Throughout his tenure at HISD, Taylor mentored others into positions of leadership.

