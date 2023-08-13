Henderson Independent School District (HISD) offers its deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Dee Taylor, retiree and longtime employee of the district.
Taylor became a cornerstone of the district, having dedicated more than three decades of his life to serving the students, staff, and community of HISD in the maintenance department. His commitment to excellence, paired with his genuine passion for helping others succeed, made him a shining example of what it means to be a part of our educational team. Throughout his tenure at HISD, Taylor mentored others into positions of leadership.
“I will always be grateful to him,” said HISD’s current maintenance director, Gary Don Davis. “He mentored us and taught us to do things the right way, the first time. He was a man of integrity and commitment and a strong leader.”
Even though Taylor retired nearly 20 years ago, his presence will continue to be missed, his memory will continue to inspire us and his legacy of service to the community will continue to carry us forward.
We extend our heartfelt condolences to Dee’s family and friends during this difficult period. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as we remember the life of a cherished member of the HISD family.