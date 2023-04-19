Spring is in the air! What a beautiful time of year for us to enjoy! It has been said by many that spring brings about change: Changes, not only in our surroundings – the bright and beautiful flowers, green grass and trees, blue skies, etc. – but in us, as God’s creation. Some of you may have started at the beginning of the year with a new year’s resolution but, after a short while, they tend to grow old and you can’t remember what your commitment was. When spring arrives, it somehow gives you a jump start or drive to begin again. Has this fresh season of spring caused you to ponder things in your life that you want to change, for the better? Or, do you just want a temporary transformation that will change as often as the seasons? Why not commit to make a change that will last eternally? If you are tired of discontentment within yourself, we urge you to consider Jesus as your source of change that will completely transform your life for the BEST! He can bring a beauty within you that others will begin to notice and you will truly see yourself as God sees you – His beautiful workmanship! If you want to learn more about beginning a fresh season of life with the Lord, join us any time ~ we would love to meet you and walk alongside you as we strive to “Do God’s Work, God’s Way, for God’s Glory”.
Visit us any time ~ Sunday School begins at 9:00 a.m. with Worship Service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Sunday School classes for children and adults are held in our Educational Building so be sure to get plugged in for your weekly small group Bible Study. Don’t forget about our mid-week Bible Study on Wednesday evenings at