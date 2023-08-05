More than 200 Hill High alum are expected to converge at this Saturday’s 12th Annual High Hill reunion and ball to be held in Henderson’s Civic Center.
Hill High alum Reverend Rufus Pollard will be the designated speaker at the gala event alongside the heavenly harmonies of the Hill High Choir. Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen will be on hand to dedicate the day to the celebration of E. E. Hill and Hill High, with an official proclamation.
A pre-reunion meet and greet will be held from 6-9 p.m., Friday, August 4.
According to the ‘Doris Busby Thesis’ which was dedicated to the history of the school, for years prior to 1902, the school was taught by one teacher at a time. J. D. Wallace taught the small school from 1887 to 1888, followed by T. J. Jenkins until 1901.
The school grew exponentially beginning in 1901 with a succession of excellent principals offering a broader scope of educational opportunities. In this time the school grew from a one-story building on Jenkins Lane to a two-story frame building on Misner Hill, on a tract of land belonging the heirs of General Webster Flanagan.
During the early thirties C. O. Pollard became superintendent and created the 7-4-4 and 5-3-3 plans which separated the elementary grade levels from the High School levels. A $9,000 grant secured in 1935 to build the High School. Upon completion of the High School campus the school became the first affiliated Negro School in Rusk County and was named Henderson Colored High School.
In 1941, E. E. Hill returned to his Excelsior High alma mater where he served as Principal until he went to war to serve his country. Upon his return from battle, Hill was offered his previous position.
As the years went on the school continued to grow and modernize until the early fifties when the student council determined that the name of the school should change. While there were objections, the student body voted and the school was eventually renamed Hill High in honor of the much beloved E. E. Hill.