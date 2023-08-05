Hill High
More than 200 Hill High alum are expected to converge at this Saturday’s 12th Annual High Hill reunion and ball to be held in Henderson’s Civic Center.

Hill High alum Reverend Rufus Pollard will be the designated speaker at the gala event alongside the heavenly harmonies of the Hill High Choir. Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen will be on hand to dedicate the day to the celebration of E. E. Hill and Hill High, with an official proclamation.

