Day one of the Child Protective Services hearing over the custody of the daughter of Jessica Gasser ended with the defendant in handcuffs again after the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office served two Rusk County arrest warrants.
Gasser, a Tatum mother arrested in early July on Tarrant County charges related to the alleged medical abuse of her three-year-old daughter due to suspected Munchausen by proxy, appeared in Judge Chad Dean’s family court Monday afternoon to determine permanent custodial rights to the child.
After hours-long round robin questioning of the victim’s current primary care pediatrician, Dr. Rebecca Hough, day one of high-profile hearing ended with Rusk County Criminal Investigations Division Detective Roy Cavazos approaching representatives of the defendants to deliver two Rusk County warrants for the arrest of Jessica Gasser.
Probable cause affidavits obtained after the Monday afternoon arrest of Gasser, alleges that on or around February 19, 2023, Gasser did intentionally and knowingly provide false medical history to a medical provider in an attempt to obtain a prescription for the drug Megace, and then caused the medication to be administered to the three-year old victim, causing her adrenal gland to cease producing insulin, protracting the loss of a bodily function. This Felony I offense is listed as Injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause significant bodily injury.
A second charge of Exploitation of a child/elderly/disabled person, a Third Degree Felony, was lodged against Gasser after evidence was presented that she had created a GoFundMe account to raise money to take the victim to Cleveland, OH, to obtain unnecessary treatment.
Gasser was taken into custody by Rusk County Bailiffs and booked into Rusk County Jail where she remains as of press time, awaiting bond amounts.
Testimony by the State’s witness, Dr. Hough, appears to verify allegations from both Tarrant County Sheriff Office and Rusk County Detectives, further indicating extensive instances of providing false medical history to medical providers. Gasser’s claims of Ketotic Hypoglycemia, Gastroparesis, and Failure to Thrive, not only led to the more recent administration of improper medication but to a much earlier placement of a J-tube, a form of feeding tube, into the child’s abdomen.
According to previous reports, in June of 2022, a doctor at McLane Children’s Hospital filed a report with the Department of Family Protective Services, stating that Gasser was caught on multiple occasions “venting” her daughter’s feeding bag, which “caused the formula not to go into the victim’s feeding tube,” according to the court filing.
Testimony in the custody hearing will continue into the week.