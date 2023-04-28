More than 500 kids from area schools and homeschool programs converged onto the grounds of the historic Henderson Depot Museum to experience moments in the life of their pioneer forebears.
An annual event on the historic grounds, Vickie Armstrong and her dedicated staff at The Depot Museum gather some of the areas finest pioneer craftsmen and crank up the old Lake Forest Park Carousel for this unforgettable field trip experience.
Students start the day with an educational but hilarious presentation called “Milk, from Cows to Kids,” in which Southwest Dairy Farmers representative Aaron Sanders extols the importance of the farming community. In his presentation, Sanders explains how their favorite “cereal juice” makes it from Dora, his mobile classroom assistant, to his coffee cup each day. Sanders was among the masses in the Henderson area affected by the previous night’s hail storm, as the windshield of his mobile classroom was badly damaged.
Blacksmith Dale Stinson explained the process of smithing metal, the old fashioned way. From heat to hammer, the blacksmith booth demonstrated how the metal, heated over coals, could be pounded into a simple s-bend for hanging pots and pans, or a horse-shoe, a weapon or tool, or even an intricate piece of artwork.
Micaela Loomis showed how pioneer children stayed clean and tidy with her got milk soap presentation. From goat udder to bathtub, Loomis explained the intricate and interesting process of making goat milk soap, a popular resurfacing craft.
Don Reynolds worked magic with his sisal grass into rope trick. Students couldn’t wait to take their turn at the cranks on Reynolds’ handcrafted rope machine.
Harry Hamilton and Charles Nunnally demonstrated their antique corn grinding equipment. They explained how the various phases of ground corn could benefit a pioneer household in different ways from baking to feeding the animals.
Mark Howard manned the Depot’s train and communications museum. He explained how the telegraph system worked using morse code to spell out messages that traveled miles through thin wire and how the handheld light system functioned much the same a today’s red-lights.
Spinner Donna Wright, always a favorite exhibit, sat calmly brushing wool into fibers which she spun into thread and yarn right before the very eyes of onlooking students. Wright explained that the yarn could be used to make many different items, showing a baby’s bonnet she created out of yarn she’d spun herself.
A final opportunity for silliness, the kids take a spin on the antique carousel. Its old, battered, but beautifully antiquated horses stand silently as feisty youngsters battle to be the next best trick rider.