More than 500 kids from area schools and homeschool programs converged onto the grounds of the historic Henderson Depot Museum to experience moments in the life of their pioneer forebears.

An annual event on the historic grounds, Vickie Armstrong and her dedicated staff at The Depot Museum gather some of the areas finest pioneer craftsmen and crank up the old Lake Forest Park Carousel for this unforgettable field trip experience.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription