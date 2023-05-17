Are robots coming to steal your time, money, and maybe even your heart? Recent technology advances have created new AI-related security threats, and while they don’t look like what you’ve seen in the movies, you might be at risk.

Artificial intelligence has taken mind-boggling leaps forward in terms of what it can do in the past few months, with tools like ChatGPT making headlines around the globe. AI can create useful content but generate danger in a whole new way. We’re not talking about robot armies marching in lockstep to annihilate mankind. Technology isn’t out to get us, but some humans are, and ChatGPT is a shiny new tool in some criminals’ arsenals.

