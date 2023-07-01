TBI

Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary in Henderson will begin its 75th year with a new leader at the helm. Dr. Steve Butler will assume the role of president, with Dr. Ray O. Brooks taking on the role of president emeritus, after serving as president for the last 50 years.

While new to this position, Dr. Butler is certainly no stranger to the school. He has served as a faculty member since 1976 and more recently served in various administrative roles from registrar, academic dean, and CEO.

