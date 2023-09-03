Pastor Bruce Wike and his charitable Henderson METRO Church congregation set their sights on a lofty goal for the Flanagan Heights community and with the help of local businesses slam dunked their $7,200 target.
Over a series of months, Henderson METRO Church’s Outreach Team visited the Flanagan Heights neighborhood distributing food and building relationships. In that time, team members recognized the need for a safe and updated play space for children in the area and set their collective minds toward restoring the site’s original basketball court.
“The kids needed somewhere to play and something to do,” said team member Christina Gray. “We began to ask different businesses in the community if they would join our efforts. We called the project ‘Goals for Flanagan Heights.’”
In its state of disrepair the sporty spot had been converted to a makeshift outdoor cooking area. The group determined they would work toward pouring a new concrete slab to function as a picnic area and installing two commercial grade basketball goals. The need was very quickly filled by local business owners and members of the generous Henderson community.
Over the weekend, the benevolent bunch made it to the final buzzer with the installation of the regulation-size goals.
The new basketball court wasn’t the only good to come of the group’s hard work, they held to the much loftier goal of bringing the community closer together through the combined improvement effort and to spread the love of Jesus.
The celebration will culminate in a ribbon cutting ceremony that will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 5 at Flanagan Heights, located at 500 Broadway Street, in Henderson.