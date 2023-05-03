Earth Day, April 22, the day globally set aside since 1970 to acknowledge environmental issues and to think about our individual impact on Mother Earth and our overall environment! Care for creation is one of the Tenets of the Presbyterian Church USA.
Not only on this day, but every day, we take time to think about our individual contribution to preserving the Earth – as a congregation, we have made the decision to be a green congregation.
We made changes – no Styrofoam is allowed or used in our church; we recycle – paper, allowed plastics, aluminum cans, we use earth-friendly materials in our church—recycled copy paper, bamboo coffee stir sticks, recyclable to go containers; refillable water bottles to lessen single serve plastic water bottle use; and many of us carry and use our own reusable grocery bags.
Taking care of our Earth is part of our faith fiber. That is why on Saturday, April 22, the official Earth Day, members of our church along with friends, family and other citizens joined with others around the world who gathered to share some time of reflection, prayer and education for the environmental and climate healing of and for our Earth.
First Presbyterian Church of Henderson became an officially recognized and certificated “Green Congregation” in 2015 and have earned our recertification every year since. This year, as every year, we ask our fellow citizens and neighbors of Earth to remember to be gentle to our Earth — she is the only one we have!