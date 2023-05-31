Depot

The June 9 Grandparents Day event at Henderson’s Depot Museum will offer carousel and buggy rides, hand-cranked ice cream, and a day to remember with every little’s favorite person, Grandma and Grandpa.

Rusk County history will spring to life in June as Henderson’s Depot Museum opens its doors for kid-friendly events.

Vickie Armstrong and her host of historical gatekeepers invite Rusk County residents, both young and old, to come out to ‘Touch a Truck at the Depot Museum’ to visit with local law enforcement and first responders. Questions can be presented and these local heroes will fill everyone in on the many ways they protect and care for our local community.

