Rusk County history will spring to life in June as Henderson’s Depot Museum opens its doors for kid-friendly events.
Vickie Armstrong and her host of historical gatekeepers invite Rusk County residents, both young and old, to come out to ‘Touch a Truck at the Depot Museum’ to visit with local law enforcement and first responders. Questions can be presented and these local heroes will fill everyone in on the many ways they protect and care for our local community.
Rescue vehicles will be on-site for quick tours and the odd chance to flip the switch on all of the lights and sirens.
This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, June 1, and is sponsored by Black Forest Construction.
The 16th Annual Grandparents Day at the Depot Museum is right around the corner.
This highly-popular summertime event will see Rusk County Grands spending a fun-filled day with their favorite littles. With carousel and wagon rides, games, crafts, scavenger hunts, and face painting, the day will be packed with bonding and unexpected education, for all in attendance. If fun and games aren’t enough, visitors will beat the heat with a down-home summertime favorite, hand-cranked ice cream.
This event, brought to you by Fairway Ford, Yates Buick GMC, Angel Care Hospice, Pine Lodge Assisted LIving, Velvin Oil, Signs Express, Blake Furniture, Brookdale Senior Living, and Henderson Health and Rehab, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on June 9. The cost is $10 per family. RSVPs are required by June 1.
For more information on these, or any other Henderson Depot Museum event, call 903-657-4303.