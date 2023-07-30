Two people have been charged in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy, the Marshall Police Department said.

Eric Lavigne, 18, of Marshall, and Christiana Whitt, 19, of Henderson, have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the juvenile shooting, which took place on July 5.

