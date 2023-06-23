The City of Henderson’s 2022 Master Street Improvements program is one step closer to completion after the City Council approved final payments for Contract 010-2124 during their regular meeting on Tuesday evening. For this most recent contract, 11 streets were reconstructed according to Davis Brown, Director of Operations for Henderson’s Public Services.
“We are really close to finishing out this street program,” said Brown. “We have about probably $5 million to go and we’ll have reconstructed every street in town, minus some concrete streets. And then we will be strictly on an overlay and seal coat program that I’ll set up as soon as we get these last ones. And then we’ll be good for a very long time.”
Brown says now that they’ve taken care of the streets’ subgrade issues, the roads will just need seal coats and overlays from now on. There are 16 out of 400 streets left to work on before the Improvements program will be complete.
In other business, the Council heard and approved the second reading of Ordinance 2023-04-05 to rename Pope Street to Bob Allen Way in order to honor the memory of Bob Allen, owner of Bob’s Bar-B-Que which has been in business for 42 years in Henderson who passed away last August. Residents of the community and Allen’s family felt that changing the street name would be an appropriate way to honor his legacy as a business person and civic leader.
Pope Street was originally named after O.L. Pope, a Black businessman who owned many properties in Henderson. Joan Smith, with the help of Betty Elder, from the Rusk County Historical Commission researched the Pope family’s history and in talking to residents, found no objections to renaming the street. A short section on the east side of Pope Street will retain its original name at the request of one of Pope’s heirs.
The Council approved a deed of donation from the City to the Henderson Economic Development Organization (HEDCO) for a 0.45 ROW located on Frisco Street. HEDCO is planning to sell an eight-acre property that doesn’t have legal access to the street with the ROW sitting in the way. Once donated, HEDCO will subdivide the half-acre in half with part of it merging with the other eight acres to be sold.
The Council approved a minor word change to Resolution No. 2023-03002 Addendum that authorized HEDCO as a Type B corporation, adding in language specifying that it was converting from a Type A to a Type B.
The Council approved proposed members to the Historic Landmark Preservation Committee and to the Main Street Advisory Board whose terms had expired. They included Leon Harris, Gabriel Gearheart, Bonnie Geddie, Brant Bane, Kelly Bumgardner, Michael Loosier and Misty Evans.
Lastly, the Council head the first reading of an ordinance to abandon a portion of an undeveloped and unimproved alley on Peach Street which divides lots five and six in Block 12/186 and lots 11 and 12 in Block 12/186 in the Miszner Addition. The 12-foot alleyway could be divided between the two adjacent property owners and would make it possible for one of the owners to move a mobile home onto their lot.
A special meeting for a budget workshop has been scheduled for July 7, 2023, at 3 p.m.