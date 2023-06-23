Bob Allen Way Street Name Change

During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Henderson City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance to rename Pope Street to Bob Allen Way in honor of Bob Allen, the owner of Bob’s Bar-B-Que which has been in business for 42 years in Henderson who passed away last August.

 Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News

The City of Henderson’s 2022 Master Street Improvements program is one step closer to completion after the City Council approved final payments for Contract 010-2124 during their regular meeting on Tuesday evening. For this most recent contract, 11 streets were reconstructed according to Davis Brown, Director of Operations for Henderson’s Public Services.

“We are really close to finishing out this street program,” said Brown. “We have about probably $5 million to go and we’ll have reconstructed every street in town, minus some concrete streets. And then we will be strictly on an overlay and seal coat program that I’ll set up as soon as we get these last ones. And then we’ll be good for a very long time.”

