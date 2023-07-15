The Henderson Rotary club appreciated the timeliness and relevance of a presentation about how the roofing contractors look at industry’s rapid response in the aftermath of the massive and historic hailstorm that pounded Henderson roofs (and vehicles) on April 26.
Almost every residence in the central and western core of Henderson experienced massive damage bringing roofing companies, estimators and crews here by the hundreds, as their nail guns resound daily in the heavily affected areas of the city.
Eric Bullard, brought some perspective to the current situation based upon his years of experience as a prior insurance adjuster and now as the founder and owner of Noble Roofing and Construction which started in 2016.
He discussed the contractors point of view and responsibility in the aftermath of massive and unprecedented storms like what Henderson just suffered.
Rotarians paid close attention to the subject as it resonated strongly with the members and guests still realign and dealing with the challenges caused by the size, duration, intensity and damage of the worst hailstorm in Henderson’s history.