Eric Bullard, partner and CEO of Noble Roofing, discussed contractors’ point of view and responsibility in the aftermath of massive storms like those recently experienced across Henderson and Rusk County.

The Henderson Rotary club appreciated the timeliness and relevance of a presentation about how the roofing contractors look at industry’s rapid response in the aftermath of the massive and historic hailstorm that pounded Henderson roofs (and vehicles) on April 26.

Almost every residence in the central and western core of Henderson experienced massive damage bringing roofing companies, estimators and crews here by the hundreds, as their nail guns resound daily in the heavily affected areas of the city.

